Join the Turf Show Times 2023 Survivor contest

Welcome to the Turf Show Times Survivor contest! DraftKings Sportsbook is sponsoring this contest and we’ve got a pair of prizes for the winners. You can enter your picks in the plug-in below.

The Rules

In Week 1, you pick a team to win. For example, you pick the L.A. Rams to beat the Seattle Seahawks. If the Rams win, you advance to Week 2 and if they lose or finish in a tie, you’re eliminated. You pick a team each week and are not allowed to pick the same team twice. If you forget to make a pick in a given week, you’re eliminated. The last person (or people) standing wins. If everyone is eliminated before Week 18, the last people to lose win the prize.

For our purposes, the second-chance contest operates the same way, but starts in Week 5 for anybody who was eliminated from the first contest or didn’t enter the first contest. If a person is alive heading into Week 5 from the first contest that started in Week 1, they’re ineligible for the second-chance contest.

The Prize

There will be a $250 prize for the person who wins the Week 1 contest, and a $100 prize for the person who wins the Week 5 second-chance contest. If there are multiple winners, the prize will be split.

How to Enter