Rams Reacts Results: Fan confidence takes a dip after tough loss to Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams are 1-2 three weeks into the season and coming off a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, in which the offensive line struggled, giving up six sacks and only mustering 38 yards of rushing offense. Fan’s frustration with the Rams inability to score, after their defense put forth a relatively good effort vs. the Bengals, has cause confidence to waiver a bit heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, where DraftKings Sportsbook has LA favored by 1-pt.

After being at 98% after Week 2, fans confidence in the direction of the team has dropped significantly to only 61% this time around.

I can completely understand fans frustration in the team’s performance against Cincy and the plan will need to change drastically to have success. Los Angeles only attempted 10 rushes in the entire game and will need to find more balance offensively, especially with some of their starting linemen banged up.

After being the best red zone team through the first two weeks of the season, the Rams were stopped multiple times within 20 yards of the end zone and did not attempt a red zone rush until late in the 4th quarter.

However, given the success of the rookie class drafted, and the fact that most of us knew that this was a very young team going through a season of growth, I am still personally confident in the team going forward. While there wasn’t much great to be found on Monday night, the defense played solid for how much they were on the field and Byron Young took a positive step at edge rusher, an area where the Rams would welcome some additional help. Rookie DT Kobie Turner also had his first solo sack of the year and WR Puka Nacua continued his impressive ascent with another five receptions and 72 yards.

It’s still early in the year, and while a 1-2 record isn’t ideal by any means, the Rams schedule to start was very tough with four out of five teams played being in the 2022 playoffs last season. If LA can tough out the next few weeks and stay in contention, they head into an easier batch of games, on paper, going forward into the middle of the season.