Random Ramsdom: Ahkello Witherspoon talks what it will take for LA to beat Colts

The Los Angeles Rams added Ahkello Witherspoon in the offseason and it seemed like a solid move. So far I think he’s been better than solid and he may be taking a leadership role for this squad. It’s exciting to see how this defense has performed so far and hopefully they can continue to get better. Ahkello had some ideas for how the Rams may want to play Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

What have you thought about Witherspoon and the defense so far? Please comment on anything you’d like and have a great weekend!

“I see a talented quarterback with arm strength, the ability to get out of the pocket and run,” Witherspoon said. “That’s kind of a challenge in this new age of football when a quarterback can do it all. We’re just trying to work on our discipline, our technique, as well as honoring those other skill sets that he has.” Nevertheless, Richardson was put in concussion protocol at halftime in Week 2 against the Houston Texans and just came out of it on Friday. He returned to practice earlier this week. Witherspoon broke down how he and his team typically approach a versatile quarterback, as “staying true to yourself” is one of the main keys. “I think you kind of let (the quarterback’s) special or unique moments take you into those plays as they show up,” Witherspoon said. “There’s no real way to predict the way that skill-set will come up, so we’re just trying to be disciplined, be sound and use our past experiences against quarterbacks of that nature.”

Hit 'em with some horsepower. pic.twitter.com/XXy73MuTyx — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 29, 2023

“INDIANAPOLIS — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol Friday and will start Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Shane Steichen said. Richardson suffered a concussion in the first half of a Week 2 win over the Houston Texans after slamming his head on the turf as he scored his second rushing touchdown of the game. He missed the Colts’ Week 3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens but returned to practice Wednesday and was a full participant in each of the past three workouts. Richardson flashed repeatedly in his brief time in the lineup, which has been limited to the first six quarters of the season. He became the first Colts rookie quarterback to rush for touchdowns in each of his first two games and is the third quarterback in NFL history to record three or more rushing touchdowns in his first two games. “Last week was a little rough for me,” Richardson said of missing the Baltimore game. “I love football and couldn’t go out there with the team, so it was eating me up inside. But I’m excited to be back.”

"Love this place, love this team, this organization, so feel very grateful and blessed to be able to continue playing here."



More from TE Tyler Higbee on signing a 2-year contract extension with the Rams today:https://t.co/3QYvdaRINu — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 29, 2023

“McVay said Jackson will likely be a game-time decision, which is concerning for the Rams. After Jackson went down in Monday’s loss, the offensive line took a major step back. If Jackson misses the game, it’s unlikely the Rams would plug Zach Thomas in at left tackle again. John Johnson III, who has only played four defensive snaps, is questionable with a face injury after being added to the report Friday.

McVay says WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) and TE Tyler Higbee (Achilles) will be limited today and also be listed as questionable. https://t.co/6CbokJNIwx — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 29, 2023

On the Colts’ side, Anthony Richardson has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play against the Rams. The statuses for Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner are unknown for Sunday, as both of them are listed as questionable.”