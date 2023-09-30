Rams vs. Colts prop bets: Week 4’s best props for individuals

The Los Angeles Rams (+1) head to Indianapolis to face the Colts (-1) on a short week. The Rams are current one point underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook. After falling short Monday night, the Rams are trying to avoid a three-game losing streak. To do that, they will need some of their key playmakers to step up big time in this game.

Here are some of the prop bets you can find at DraftKings Sportsbook for the game.

Kyren Williams, Anytime TD Scorer

We went with the first touchdown scorer last week and no one could have expected the Rams to entirely abandon the run the way they did against the Bengals.

Williams scored two touchdowns in back to back games to start the season, the Rams in both of those games moved the ball downfield and scored touchdowns. It’s not a coincidence the Rams couldn’t find the end zone until the very end of the game this time around.

These aren’t plus odds at -120 but nonetheless very likely considering the Rams were the best red zone offense when using him in the red zone. I expect the Rams to go back to what was working against the Colts who are giving up over 100 yards per game on the ground and have Kyren punch one in.

Tutu Atwell, over/under 51.5 receiving yards

Tutu Atwell has been a breath of fresh air for the Rams offense this year. As a matter of fact, has been targeted 26 times in the first three games and has at least 50 yards receiving in each of those three games.

Atwell is always one big play away from exploding but what makes this a good bet is how reliable and consistent he has been in the short and intermediate game. The Colts have given up at least 52 yards to five different receivers this year.

The zone defense they play against Matthew Stafford could pose a problem and Atwell, who has an over 60 percent success rate will be someone that benefits from that in the intermediate game. Expect Atwell to go over this total and potentially have another big game like he did in week one.

Aaron Donald, over/under 0.25 sacks

Rookie quarterbacks are 1-7 when facing the Aaron Donald era Rams. Donald has 1.5 sacks on the season and the Colts are giving up as many as nine sacks in the first three games of the year. That’s an average of three a game.

I expect Donald can come away with at least half a sack on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson who has been sacked four times this year. With the Colts a little banged up on the offensive line, I expect Donald and company to take advantage of it. This is a great bet for the money which is at +130.

Again, Donald just needs half a sack and this hits. I like his chances on Sunday.