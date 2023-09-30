Week 4 Sunday NFL Picks: Can Bills cool off red-hot Dolphins?

Aside from the Rams playing the Colts, which Week 4 Sunday game are you most looking forward to watching?

The most exciting matchup of the weekend will be played between two AFC contenders and division rivals on a hot streak. There should be points galore between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in a game that’ll likely end up being a shootout.

Since losing an overtime thriller in Week 1 to the Jets, Josh Allen and the Bills have been on a tear, winning their last two. Buffalo’s ferocious defense had four picks of Washington QB Sam Howell while sacking him nine times. The Bills have soundly defeated the Raiders and Commanders the last two weeks but the Dolphins are a much different beast. Miami is coming off a historic 50-point defeat of the Broncos where they became the first team to score 70 points in a game since 1966. The Dolphins had nearly as many rushing yards (350) as passing yards (376) and became the first team in NFL history to score five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in a single game. Expect major offensive fireworks in this one.

The Bills host the Dolphins at 10 a.m. PT.

Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and my picks for Tallysight are shown below.

There are plenty of other intriguing matchups on the docket including Falcons at Jaguars in London, Vikings at Panthers, Broncos at Bears (AKA the Toilet Bowl), Ravens at Browns, Steelers at Texans, Buccaneers at Saints, Commanders at Eagles, Bengals at Titans, Raiders at Chargers, Patriots at Cowboys and a key NFC West matchup featuring the Cardinals at 49ers. The world will be forced to watch Zach Wilson attempt to play quarterback when the Jets host the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Which Sunday game are you most looking forward to?