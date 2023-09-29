The first sign that Cooper Kupp will return when eligible in Week 5

The Los Angeles Rams expect star receiver Cooper Kupp to return to practice after their upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts, which could put him on track to return to the team in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams placed Kupp on IR to start the season, meaning he had to miss a minimum of four games and the Colts will be L.A.’s fourth game of the season. L.A. is looking to avoid a 1-3 start.

Sean McVay said he expects Kupp to practice as soon as next week and that he will also leave it up to Kupp to decide when he’s fully ready to go, not wanting to rush him back from a hamstring injury. The Rams have a 21-day window to activate Kupp from IR starting next week and if they don’t, he will miss the remainder of the season.

Sean McVay said Cooper Kupp will starting practicing next week, indicating the team will open the 21-day window to activate him off of IR. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 29, 2023

In Kupp’s absence, the Rams have found that they have a real future at the position with Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua. Getting back Kupp as another option for Matthew Stafford will indeed be a boon to L.A.’s offense and how this new offense meshes together will be something to watch on the Rams moving forward.