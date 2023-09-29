Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was in the last year of his current contract, however, that looks to have changed Friday morning as LA signed the eight year veteran to a 2-year extension, keeping him with the team through 2025. The deal has a base value of $27 million, with $17 million guaranteed, bumping up Higbee’s new money to $13.5 million in per-year average.

Higbee is arguably the best tight end in team history, and sits atop most of the franchise records including career yards, receptions and touchdowns for the position.

This move makes sense for the Rams as Higbee has been a staple of the organization since head coach Sean McVay’s arrival in 2017, and was even made a captain earlier this year. With such a young team, Higbee’s leadership is a trait welcomed in the locker room.

Last season, Higbee lead the team in receiving yards and receptions after Cooper Kupp went down, and is already making some big catches this season as well. He has 132 yards on 11 receptions through three games, putting him on pace for 792 yards and 66 receptions if he continues at his current rate. His coach sang his praises after a Week 1 victory over the Seattle Seahawks saying:

“Tyler Higbee, captain, guy that really is a glue guy for this football team,” McVay said. “It was a huge play that he made 30 yards down the sideline with a good player in (Seahawks safety Julian) Love in coverage on him. He and Matthew (Stafford) had a great rapport on that route.”

*insert big rig honking noises for two more years* pic.twitter.com/vxRWzFQaxx — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 29, 2023

With rumors that the Rams have contacted Indianapolis about Jonathan Taylor, while also having some issues at outside linebacker with the Michael Hoecht experiment not working out as well as LA had hoped, it’s possible this is a cap clearing move to bring in some help at either position, while extending a strong veteran presence at the same time.