Random Ramsdom: Would you rather LA faces Anthony Richardson or Gardner Minshew?

The Los Angeles Rams travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts for Week 4 of the NFL season. Last week the Rams were not sure which quarterback would start for the Cincinnati Bengals and it’s happening again. It does seem like rookie QB Anthony Richardson has a real chance to play after logging a couple practices, but nothing is certain until it happens.

So what do you think, will LA have a better chance at a W taking on Richardson or Gardner Minshew under center? I remember Minshew Mania. That was a moment in time and Minshew may be able to create a long career out of it. Good for him, and in my opinion he’s a quality quarterback in the NFL be it as a backup or starter. He just helped his team win last week. I also think the Colts are better than advertised (I still think the Rams might be too) and so this game should be a tough matchup regardless of whether it’s Richardson or Minshew.

Please let us know your thoughts, comment on anything you’d like and have a great Friday!

“Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had a full practice for a second consecutive day. He and center Ryan Kelly missed Sunday’s victory over the Ravens after being diagnosed with concussions. Kelly, too, had a full practice, so the final step for the players to play this week is clearance by team doctors and an independent neurologist. Gardner Minshew replaced Richardson, and in two appearances, Minshew is 46-of-69 for 398 yards with two touchdowns. Colts coach Shane Steichen, though, already has declared Richardson will get his job back as soon as he’s cleared. Richardson has completed 30 of 47 passes for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception in two games. He’s also rushed for 75 yards and three scores.”

“RAMS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Matthew Stafford. Two years ago, Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl title. Now he’s struggling in a one-dimensional offense. His completion rate (60.3%) could be his lowest in a decade and he’s thrown twice as many interceptions (four) as TDs (two). The Rams need Stafford, who also happens to be the Rams’ second-leading rusher, to revert to his old form. COLTS PLAYER TO WATCH: LB Zaire Franklin. Indy’s defense has been solid and Franklin is one key reason. Last season, he broke the franchise’s single-season record for tackles (167) and he’s off to another fast start in 2023 with three straight double-digit games. He has a league-high 45 tackles and he needs to continue playing well to slow down the pass-heavy Rams. KEY MATCHUP: Rams DT Aaron Donald vs. Colts ground game. The Donald vs. Jonathan Taylor matchup won’t happen, but the three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year remains a feature attraction against suddenly surging Zack Moss. The fourth-year running back has emerged as a valuable replacement for the 2021 NFL rushing champ. Moss has rushed for 210 yards over the past two weeks and this matchup could be more intriguing — if QB Anthony Richardson plays.”