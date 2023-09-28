Rams remain optimistic for Cooper Kupp return against Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams remain optimist that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will return to the field in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kupp will spend his last mandatory week on injured reserve this week. The Rams wide receiver will be eligible to come off of IR after the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, head coach Sean McVay said, “That’s the hope,” when asked if he anticipates Kupp to come off of injured reserve next week. McVay added,

“He’s progressing. He’s doing a good job, but I don’t want to pigeonhole myself. He’s ramping up his workload...But when you’re talking about returning to performance and returning to play, those are different things. We want him to be able to return to performance at the level that he’s capable of and so we’re continuing to take it a day at a time. I know he’s doing everything in his power to be able to get himself ready to go and get out there with his teammates and hopefully next week will represent that.”

The Rams placed Kupp on injured reserve prior to Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks as he deals with a hamstring injury. Kupp injured his hamstring in training camp and then re-aggravated it a little over a week before the beginning of the season. By placing Kupp on injured reserve, the Rams will hope that he is 100 percent and that the injury isn’t something that lingers and hampers their star wide receiver throughout the year.

in other injury news, Alaric Jackson missed practice with a hamstring and both Ben Skowronek and Tyler Higbee and achilles soreness that McVay didn’t seem too concerned about moving forward. McVay didn’t offer a lot of clarity on Jackson’s injury. The Rams head coach only said that the team is taking it a day at a time and that Jackson is feeling good.

On the Colts side, quarterback Anthony Richardson practiced with the team, but remains in concussion protocol.

With the Rams at 1-2 and Colts sitting at 2-1, Week 4 will be a big matchup and both teams will look to be as healthy as possible.