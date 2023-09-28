Random Ramsdom: Do you expect Cooper Kupp to return for Week 5?

Before the season began I wrote an article rambling about some positives for the Los Angeles Rams if Cooper Kupp were to miss any time. When I wrote that I didn’t expect Cupp to be put on IR for the first few weeks of the season. Well things change and Kupp has not suited up for LA yet. In that article I listed some potential positives if Cooper were to miss time, and some of those positives have emerged.

Matthew Stafford, despite still throwing interceptions, has looked healthy and the offense has looked serviceable. The offense did show flashes even in the Monday night loss. Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell have stepped up and that’s been really fun to watch.

Now hopefully Kupp is rested, healthy and ready to help this team make a push to relevancy this year. The hope is that Cooper does not suffer any type of setback like he did earlier in the offseason. Do you expect Kupp to return from injury in week 5? Do you think he steps in and makes the Rams one of the most dangerous receiving offenses in football?

“McVay made similar comments a couple weeks earlier indicating that Kupp might return from injured reserve when first eligible. The coach hasn’t gone into rehab or timeline specifics, merely noting Wednesday that Kupp was “ramping up his workload” and “progressing.” The star wide receiver’s eventual return will have even greater fantasy reverberations than anyone would’ve guessed a month ago, as fellow Rams WRs Puka Nacu and Tutu Atwell have combined for 68 targets and 584 receiving yards through three games in Kupp’s absence. Both young receivers will see their target shares decline once Kupp returns, but to what extent isn’t clear, nor is it clear if improved receiving depth in Los Angeles will prevent the 30-year-old from returning to his 11-target-per-game pace from 2021 and 2022.”

McVay said they're taking things "a day at a time" with Jackson, but he's "feeling good."



As for the Achilles injuries, McVay said it's "just soreness." https://t.co/amXRNk7RZx — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 27, 2023

“All things considered, the Los Angeles Rams leaving September with a 1-2 record isn’t that bad. In fact, when you consider that coach Sean McVay’s squad opened up with matchups against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, not having a zero in the wins column after the first three weeks is probably something of a moral victory, even if they would never admit that. However, if the Rams want to be a team that competes for the postseason in 2023, they need to make hay in October. And luckily for them, they’re well set up to do so. Week 4 at Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 1: While the Colts were able to move to 2-1 with Gardner Minshew under center last weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, it’s unclear if rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will clear concussion protocol in time to play in this game. Former Offensive Player of the Year Jonathan Taylor remains on the PUP list. This is one of just two road game that the Rams have in October, and it’s not an awful draw.”

LIVE: #RamsHouse Press Conferences with DC Raheem Morris + OC Mike LaFleur heading into our matchup against the Colts. https://t.co/7CDeMc3DK5 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 27, 2023

“There’s still a lot unknown about the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-1), but the two sides will face off inside Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday. Los Angeles had a chance to capitalize on an injured Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on ”Monday Night Football,” but the offense couldn’t overcome a tenacious pass rush and didn’t get a touchdown until the final minutes as they dropped a Super Bowl 56 rematch. The Colts weren’t figured to be much of a winning team to start the year, but one look at them and they have notched back-to-back wins. Even without Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis was able to grind out an overtime win against Baltimore and take an early lead in the AFC South.”