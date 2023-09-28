Lions vs. Packers - Can Detroit take control of the NFC North on Thursday night?

The Detroit Lions head to historic Lambeau field to take on the Green Bay Packers in a Thursday night rematch of 2022’s Week 18 game, where the Lions kept the Packers out of the playoffs. Both teams are coming off wins, with the Lions taking down the Falcons and Green Bay rallying 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take down New Orleans.

The Lions are currently a 1.5-point favorite over the Packers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. We have been using Tallysight to get our picks in each week, so sign up at Tallysight for submitting your own bets.

I like Detroit in this divisional game, as it is a chance for the Lions to finally make their claim for the NFC North going forward. While Green Bay looked really good against the Bears Week 1, they have not looked as great the last two games, most recently, needing a big rally late to take down New Orleans after not scoring any points through the first three quarters.

It’s possible the Packers big showing early on was more the result of Chicago being a bad team than Green Bay being a good one. Meanwhile the Lions offense is starting to click, with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs finally bursting onto the scene with an 80 yard performance last week while normal starter David Montgomery was injured and out for the game.

Goff has already proven he can be effective against Green Bay’s strong defense, so I am taking the Lions to cover the 1.5 points and get the win. I am also taking the over as these two teams have had some high scoring games against each other as of late and this early meeting shouldn’t be affected by snow or cold like it can be in Lambeau later in the season.