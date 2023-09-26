Random Ramsdom: Kyren Williams took 100% of RB snaps in latest loss

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. It was a bizarre game for LA where their offense didn’t look worthless, but it certainly wasn’t as good as we saw the first couple weeks of the NFL season. Apparently Kyren Williams took every snap at RB for the Rams in this frustrating loss.

Kyren Williams 55

Do you expect more of a RB rotation going forward or is Kyren the dude?

Also Sean McVay apparently took the time out of his busy schedule to sit down with Rich Eisen and I did not find the entire interview, but I did find this clip below and thought it’d be worth sharing.

Are you glad McVay stuck around? I sure am, even after the heartbreaking loss yesterday. Thanks for checking out today’s links and please comment on anything you want! Have a great day.

“If they wanted to avoid starting the season in a massive hole, they needed to beat the Los Angeles Rams with quarterback Joe Burrow playing on an injured right calf. That’s exactly what the Bengals did against the Rams, showing the same type of resolve that has been on display in the team’s deep postseason runs the last two seasons. Despite a rocky start that featured some boos from the home crowd, the Bengals offense got rolling late and Burrow did enough to sustain drives and score points. The defense, which was gashed at times, pressured Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in key spots, forced two big turnovers and kept Los Angeles out of the end zone until the final moments. Winning the AFC North for a third straight year will be a challenge after the Bengals dropped two divisional games to start. But the prime-time win at Paycor Stadium — and Burrow’s improved health — gives the Bengals hope that their lofty goals are attainable.”

“Quarterback Reid Sinnett, who just signed back to the Bengals’ practice squad late last week, and tight end Tanner Hudson have been elevated to the active roster.

Sinnett, a second-year player out of the University of San Diego, was on the Bengals’ roster during training camp and preseason before being waived on Aug. 29. He played in the preseason finale on Aug. 26 at Washington, completing six of 11 passes for 77 yards and a TD for a passer rating of 107.0. Sinnett now joins Joe Burrow and Jake Browning as quarterbacks on the Bengals roster.”

LA Rams Transactions:

“Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is selling his 4-acre Oregon home and personal training facility for $3.5 million. Kupp is ready to part with the property outside Portland, where he trained hard and went on to be named most valuable player in the 2022 Super Bowl. Kupp, 30, lives with his wife, Anna, and three young sons in the gated home with five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The indoor athletic training facility—a.k.a. “the barn”—became one of the property’s most coveted spaces for the NFL champ. “Our family made a lot of incredible memories in that home but, man, that barn really is special,” Kupp said in an email. “I did the majority of my off-season prep there in the lead-up to our Super Bowl season. Also, and maybe, more importantly, I got to make memories with my family running around and playing on that turf. We’ll never forget it.”

Was it worth the wait?

Can be interesting to see simulations for games. Was the Madden simulation right about anything? Doesn’t seem like it.

