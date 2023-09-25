Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Week 3: Quarter 4 Game thread for Rams fans

The Los Angeles Rams are trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 16-9 as the third quarter comes to a close.

The Rams began the half with the ball and were able to march down the field, but again the Rams were held to a field goal. LA took a 9-6 lead. The Bengals put together a few nice plays and were able to march into the redzone giving them a real chance to tie the game or take the lead. Joe Mixon would score a rushing touchdown to give Cincinnati their first lead of the night. The Bengals led 13-9.

The Rams would have the ball again with about five and half minutes to go in the third quarter. Matthew Stafford launched a ball to Van Jefferson and he rewarded Stafford with a nice grab. Immediately after that play Stafford threw another interception. The Bengals had a chance to take a bigger lead and put real pressure on LA. The Bengals kick another field goal and took a 16-9 lead.

On a third and 16 the Rams chose to the run the ball. Regardless of the outcome of this game, there is a good chance that people will be questioning Sean McVay’s play calling and overall management of this game. The defense is being asked to make another stop as the third quarter wraps up and the fourth quarter starts.

