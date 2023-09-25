Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals: Second half game thread

The Los Angeles Rams are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 6-6 as the first half comes to a close.

The game began with LA kicking off to the Bengals. Joe Burrow and Co. putt together a solid opening drive. The drive set up a 56 yard field goal attempt, but Evan McPherson missed it, setting up LA to try and score the first points of the game.

Matthew Stafford connected with some receivers and the Rams were set up with a first and goal after a nice run on a sweep by Tutu Atwell. LA would not be able to punch it in the endzone but LA still took the lead 3-0 after a Brett Maher field goal.

On the Bengals next drive they had back to back false starts and this helped LA get the ball back again with a chance to add to their lead. LA would not convert on a third and one and punted back to the Bengals. The Bengals were able to put together their best drive of the night as the first quarter came to a close and the second quarter began. Another Cincinnati false start helped LA limit the damage, but the Bengals were in field goal range and tied the game 3-3.

The Rams came out for their next drive and continued to lean on Stafford’s arm and LA got into the red zone, but one again would not convert a touchdown. LA would take a 6-3 lead after a successful field goal.

On the Bengals next drive, Aaron Donald was able to record a sack, his first of the game, to force a third and long. LA forced a fourth down and another Cincinnati punt. With about 7 minutes to go in the half, the Rams had another chance to score. After another LA punt, the Bengals had the ball with under five minutes to go in the half. The Rams defense continued to keep LA in the game and forced another Bengals punt.

Stafford would throw an interception. The interception maybe should’ve been overturned, but it stood and Burrow and Co. would have excellent field position and a chance to tie the game or take the lead. The Rams defense answered the call and forced a Bengals punt.

The Rams had the ball as the half hit the two minute warning. Stafford would take a pretty big sack forcing a third and 18. LA would not convert a first down and gave Burrow a chance to score with about a minute left in the half. The Bengals offense was seemingly finding some rhythm but LA was able to get another sack and forced another Bengals field goal attempt.

McPherson would make this kick to tie the game at 6-6 as the first half came to a close.

