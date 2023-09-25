Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Game thread

The Los Angeles Rams (1-1) travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) for Monday Night Football. Kickoff will be at 8:15pm. Here’s our how to watch guide! We’ve also got some last minute thoughts and some prop bets for your consideration.

It seems like Joe Burrow will get the start tonight. There had been concerns about his health throughout the week but it seems that he is going to try and give it a go. It will be interesting to see if the Rams defense can pressure Burrow. Cincinnati’s start quarterback has been reportedly nursing a calf injury so Aaron Donald and the rest may have an opportunity to make tough very tough for Burrow. Then again he is one of the best QB’s in the league.

Matthew Stafford has been playing like a top QB so far and has helped keep LA’s offense interesting and explosive. It will be interesting to see if Kyren Williams, Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua keep performing as well as they have. Is Van Jefferson going to contribute in a big way tonight?

Note: This week (and maybe going forward) we’ll have a game thread post, then a new post after the first half ends followed-up by a post when the third quarter comes to a close. A final score post should be up right as the game ends.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!