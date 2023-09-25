Random Ramsdom: The Rams held this record for a long time and the Dolphins just broke it

Hey thanks for checking out some links today! The Los Angeles Rams should play tonight so hopefully these links can help take you closer to gametime. Our lead article has to do with the Miami Dolphins breaking a record originally set by the Rams. I’d have to look into whether or not they were the LA Rams at that time or what, but either way it’s a pretty interesting stat and credit to Miami for setting a new record.

Please comment on anything you’d like and have a great day! Are you ready for some football?

“The Dolphins gained 726 total yards against Denver, which edged out the Rams’ record of 722 yards set in a 54-14 win over the New York Yanks in 1951. No other team in NFL history has ever gained more than 683 yards in a game, so it’s the 2023 Dolphins and 1951 Rams ahead of everyone else by a mile.

Old NFL record for yards in a game was 722 for LA Rams vs. New York Yanks on September 28, 1951. Dolphins now at 726 — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 24, 2023

The Dolphins also tied the Rams for the second-most points scored in a regular-season game in NFL history. The record is held by Washington, which scored 72 points way back in 1966.”

Truck to the plane to the truck. pic.twitter.com/7BG9eKw8NJ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 24, 2023

“He’s doing really well, which I was really encouraged to be able to hear,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “Got a chance to hear his voice and he sounds really good, and that was really cool to hear.” The Rams are declining to put a timetable on Bennett making his return to the team, where he was to serve as Matthew Stafford’s backup. But McVay did suggest that the former Georgia Bulldogs star is in a good place at the moment. However, the Rams - who placed Bennett on the non-football/illness list earlier this week - are also declining to detail the specifics of the issue with the player, who is best known for winning back-to-back national titles with the Bulldogs. A Heisman finalist last season, the undersized Bennett was regarded highly enough by the Rams that they selected him in the fourth round.”

“Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Preview

“Jake Browning will get the call if Burrow is unable to go, which would make him the 32nd starting quarterback in franchise history (not counting strike-season replacement players). Of the previous 30, 18 made their NFL starting debuts in a Bengals uniform, and the results have not been favorable, with only five coming out victorious. Two of those five, however, will be at Paycor Stadium on Monday in AJ McCarron — whom the Bengals signed to the practice squad on Saturday — and Esiason.

Let’s talk about Boomer and Chad’s game ⬇️



Lap's Look | @surface pic.twitter.com/CdYhI8ChUq — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 22, 2023

There has been a lot of talk and reflection about this Super Bowl LVI rematch, with many of the coaches and players saying they are looking at it less as a rematch and more as just another game they need to win to stop their early-season slide.”