Rams vs. Bengals prop bets: Week 3’s best props for individuals

The Los Angeles Rams (+2.5) are coming off a very hard-fought loss and will now head back on the road for a mini Super Bowl LVI rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) this Monday night. The Rams are currently 2.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are eyeing a 2-1 start not many expected for this young team. To do that, they will need some big time performances out of their skill position players.

With Cooper Kupp still out the young Rams receiver room will have to step up against a team many felt before the season could be the league’s best.

Here are some of the prop bets you can find at DraftKings Sportsbook for the game.

Kyren Williams, First TD Scorer

The Rams have their starting running back for potentially the future in Kyren Williams. He missed just three snaps last week against the 49ers, he leads the NFL in running back touchdowns from scrimmage.

Williams scored the first touchdown week one and the second one in week two. The Rams are tied for the best red zone offense in the league and its a big thanks to Kyren Williams. I like the First TD scorer here for Williams with the odds at +600. He can do it all out of the backfield and he’s going against a defense that allowed almost 200 yards back to back weeks on the ground.

I think Williams gets the first touchdown of the game regardless if Cincinnati gets the ball first to start the game. I like the Rams defense to at the very least hold a disgruntled offense to a field goal on the opening drive.

Tyler Higbee, Anytime TD Scorer

Through two games the Bengals defense has allowed touchdowns back to back to tight ends. First week it was Harrison Bryant finding the end zone for the Browns and the next was Mark Andrews for the Ravens. I like Tyler Higbee’s fit in this offense with the opportunities Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell are going to start creating as defenses attempt to adjust to their ascension.

Higbee is a very reliable target that Matthew Stafford normally looks for but this season he’s been relatively quiet. I expect him to find the end zone in this one which is why you should take a long look at his Anytime TD scorer prop here.

Puka Nacua, over/under 63.5 receiving yards

All we have seen with Puka Nacua is a fifth round rookie receiver go over 100 yards in each of his first two NFL games. Why would I expect him to have less than 63.5 yards? Well, I do think the rationale is there if the Rams game plan is to take advantage of the matchups the red hot Nacua and teammate Tutu Atwell draw. However, I think we need to realize what Puka did against the 49ers was almost confirming he’s not a fluke.

Nacua needs 64 yards to hit this prop for you and that’s why we are taking the over. I was listening to Sean McVay’s presser and how he might look to alleviate the pressure on Nacua and Atwell as they both have had significantly high workloads. However, even if they go about that, Nacua can work all over the field and the 64 yards he needs still shouldn’t be a problem for a guy who looked even better last week dealing with an oblique injury.

Matthew Stafford, over/under 1.5 passing TDs

Unfortunately, despite how well Matthew Stafford has played on film, the stats show a guy with two interceptions and one touchdown. That is not indicative of his play and you can heavily argue neither of those two picks were his fault. He had one last week, I think he gets at least two this week.

You could see McVay’s disappointment talking about Stafford’s numbers and how he doesn’t think they are fair to what he’s done and meant to the team’s 1-1 start. I think they are going to want him to pull the trigger and throw some touchdowns in this one and I think he’s capable. This feels like a safe bet so take the over on 1.5 here. He threw 3 in the Super Bowl after all without most of his weapons in that game for what it’s worth.