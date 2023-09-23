Bengals designate Joe Burrow’s injury status and sign QB insurance

The Cincinnati Bengals made two moves on Saturday that indicate that Joe Burrow could be hold out of playing Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams: First, they listed Burrow as questionable to play in Week 3 due to a calf injury that was suffered at the start of training camp. Burrow missed six games in his rookie season due to a torn ACL, but has escaped serious injury since then and finished fourth in MVP voting in 2022.

Now he seems to need the rest that teammate Ja’Marr Chase had encouraged him to get over a month ago after hurting his calf.

Bengals are listing Joe Burrow as questionable for Monday night’s game versus the Rams due to his calf injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2023

The Bengals also signed A.J. McCarron to the practice squad because they don’t have anyone else behind probable starter Jake Browning. McCarron last appeared in a game when he was with the Texans in 2020, that being a single pass attempt. McCarron had one extended appearance with Houston in 2019 and that’s his only start dating back to 2015.

McCarron made three starts for the Bengals that year.