Random Ramsdom: Is this a fair trade grade for Cam Akers to Vikings?

The Los Angeles Rams recently traded away Cam Akers and at this point it’s somewhat old news, but it is still news. ESPN gave a trade grade and the top article references that. How did you think the Rams did in their trade? I would say it wasn’t exactly ideal but at least they got something out of it.
We have agreed to a trade with the Vikings. pic.twitter.com/0OfvrplcBU— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 20, 2023
ESPN Grades Minnesota Vikings Trade for Cam Akers (fannation/ramsdigest)
“In a move that sent Akers to the Minnesota Vikings, the Rams were given a late-round conditional pick swap three years in the future. Being that Akers was taken in the second round in the 2020 draft, his tenure in Los Angeles clearly didn’t go as planned
However, even with the fact that they gave away a decent rotational piece in Akers who was recently surpassed by rookie Kyren Williams as the best options, ESPN was still decently high on the trade. ESPN’s Seth Walder provided a grade for both teams, giving the Vikings a B+ while the Rams got a B-. Walder dove into the complicated relationship between the Rams and Akers.
“I wasn’t bullish on Akers’ chances to be an impact player for the Rams for all the reasons I laid out above. L.A. coach Sean McVay said the team was “headed” toward trading Akers after he was a healthy inactive in Week 2. Prior to the game Sunday, Akers posted on X, “I’m just as confused as everybody else.” Akers also spent time away from the team last season while it looked at options to trade him, only for him to return.”
Walder highlighted Akers’ ineffectiveness as a major reason the Rams didn’t get more, and also believes that Williams has solidified his role and will continue to thrive with one less body in the backfield.
“With Akers gone, Kyren Williams solidifies his role as the Rams’ starting back, which seemed to be the case, anyway. Williams has put up strong fantasy numbers with four touchdowns in two games, but his efficiency has been lacking. He is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry and has minus-14 RYOE.”
Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 game (usatoday.com)
“Bengals vs. Rams odds, moneyline, over/under
Spread: Bengals (-3)
Moneyline: Bengals (-155); Rams (+125)
Over/under: 44”
Rams ready to rely on Kyren Williams as their lead running back (newsday)
“Williams, the second-year running back from Notre Dame, will be the focus of the Rams’ rush offense moving forward following the decision to move on from Cam Akers, which culminated in a trade to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.
“I feel blessed,” Williams said. “I feel as if I did put in the work to get to where I’m as now in this position of being starting running back for the Los Angeles Rams, so I feel like I did what I had to do to earn the trust of this organization.”
Williams has run for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries through two games for the Rams (1-1). He also has six receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown headed into a game at the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) on Monday.
Rams coach Sean McVay said the all-around nature of Williams’ skill set is what earned the 23-year-old a larger role.
“I think he’s got the ability to play on all downs,” McVay said. “It was really about you just continue to evaluate every single day and you couldn’t deny some of the improvements in the things that he was doing that were in alignment with saying, ‘We got to figure out ways to be able to get him involved.’”
