Random Ramsdom: Is this a fair trade grade for Cam Akers to Vikings?

The Los Angeles Rams recently traded away Cam Akers and at this point it’s somewhat old news, but it is still news. ESPN gave a trade grade and the top article references that. How did you think the Rams did in their trade? I would say it wasn’t exactly ideal but at least they got something out of it.

We have agreed to a trade with the Vikings. pic.twitter.com/0OfvrplcBU — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 20, 2023

I know I don’t always comment back, but I try to see them when I get a chance. I thank each of you. The readers, the commenters, you all make this so much fun. Please have a great Saturday and let’s get ready for some Monday Night Football! I have a feeling I’ll be saying that again. Please comment on anything you’d like and thanks for checking this out!

“In a move that sent Akers to the Minnesota Vikings, the Rams were given a late-round conditional pick swap three years in the future. Being that Akers was taken in the second round in the 2020 draft, his tenure in Los Angeles clearly didn’t go as planned However, even with the fact that they gave away a decent rotational piece in Akers who was recently surpassed by rookie Kyren Williams as the best options, ESPN was still decently high on the trade. ESPN’s Seth Walder provided a grade for both teams, giving the Vikings a B+ while the Rams got a B-. Walder dove into the complicated relationship between the Rams and Akers. “I wasn’t bullish on Akers’ chances to be an impact player for the Rams for all the reasons I laid out above. L.A. coach Sean McVay said the team was “headed” toward trading Akers after he was a healthy inactive in Week 2. Prior to the game Sunday, Akers posted on X, “I’m just as confused as everybody else.” Akers also spent time away from the team last season while it looked at options to trade him, only for him to return.” Walder highlighted Akers’ ineffectiveness as a major reason the Rams didn’t get more, and also believes that Williams has solidified his role and will continue to thrive with one less body in the backfield. “With Akers gone, Kyren Williams solidifies his role as the Rams’ starting back, which seemed to be the case, anyway. Williams has put up strong fantasy numbers with four touchdowns in two games, but his efficiency has been lacking. He is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry and has minus-14 RYOE.”

The grind don’t stop! pic.twitter.com/eQ9NY3KRiM — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 22, 2023

Rams ready to rely on Kyren Williams as their lead running back (newsday)