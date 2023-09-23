Week 3 Sunday NFL Picks: Will Chargers or Vikings pick up their first win?

Aside from the Rams playing the Bengals, which Week 3 Sunday game are you most looking forward to watching?

Probably the biggest matchup of the entire weekend will be played between two playoff hopefuls heading into the 2023 campaign. The Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings have played in a total of four one-score games through the first two weeks and have a combined 0-4 record in those matchups.

In Week 2, Minnesota got four touchdown passes from Kirk Cousins and lost on Thursday night against the Eagles. All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads the league with 309 receiving yards but had a crucial (and controversial) fumble in the loss. From a Rams standpoint, it’ll also be interesting to see how Cam Akers fares in his Vikings debut. Chargers QB Justin Herbert couldn’t pull out a miracle in overtime as LA lost 27-24 to the Titans. Under head coach Brandon Staley this season, the Chargers are allowing a league-high 9.0 yards per passing play while 90.7 percent of Minnesota’s yardage has come via the pass, the highest mark in the NFL. This is a significant game for both teams as neither can afford dropping to 0-3.

The Vikings host the Chargers at 10 AM PT.

Minnesota is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and my picks for Tallysight are shown below.

There are plenty of intriguing matchups on the docket including Colts at Ravens, Titans at Browns, Falcons at Lions, Saints at Packers, Texans at Jaguars, Broncos at Dolphins, Patriots at Jets, Bills at Commanders, Panthers at Seahawks, Cowboys at Cardinals and Da Bears at the Chiefs. A classic rivalry overtakes Sunday Night Football with Steelers at Raiders.

Which Sunday game are you most looking forward to?