NFC West Updates: 49ers announce extensions for Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch

Following their win on Thursday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers announced multi-year contract extensions for general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers today announced that the team has signed general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to multi-year contract extensions. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 22, 2023

Details regarding the length of the extensions are unavailable as of September 22. Of course for everyone in the NFC West and especially the Rams, this is very bad news. So LA fans are really going to have to endure several more years of the Niners’ divisional tyranny? (SIGH) Is it too late for them to switch divisions?

Under the leadership of Lynch and Shanahan, the 49ers have gone 61-49 in the regular season and postseason combined. In that span, San Francisco has won the NFC West in 2019 and 2022, played in three NFC Championships and advanced to Super Bowl LIV, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Since 2019, their 45 wins are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL and are the second-most in the NFC according to the 49ers official team website.

Lynch and Shanahan were hired to six-year contracts back in 2017. Their partnership has helped the 49ers return to glory and become one of the best teams in the league. Throughout their tenure, the two have drafted or acquired All-Pro caliber players like Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey, Fred Warner, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams among others. Let’s just hope Brock Purdy isn’t the second coming of Joe Montana or we’re all in for a LONG decade.

While I hate the 49ers with a burning passion, I have nothing but respect for what Lynch and Shanahan have accomplished in San Francisco. The NFL is better when the Niners are relevant. Yes I threw up a little in my mouth as I typed that. However coming from someone who has a deep appreciation for NFL history, it’s an unfortunate yet true fact we all have to live with.

Both men knew they had a tough path ahead when they signed their first contracts.

Now the 49ers are here to stay for what will feel like an eternity for Rams faithful and the rest of the division. God, I miss the Trent Baalke days does anyone else?