Joe Burrow not the Rams’ only opposing QB who is nursing an injury

The Los Angeles Rams do not know yet if they will face Joe Burrow in Week 3 and they do not know yet if they will face Anthony Richardson in Week 4, but what we do know is that both players are on the mend from injuries. As the Rams wait to find out if Burrow (calf) or backup Jake Browning will start for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts have ruled out rookie quarterback Richardson in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Richardson is in the concussion protocol after hitting his head in Week 2’s win over the Houston Texans.

Colts’ QB Anthony Richardson officially ruled out for Sunday vs. Baltimore. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2023

Richardson has arguably been the most valuable of the three rookie quarterbacks so far, completing 30-of-47 passes and rushing for 75 yards with a league-leading three touchdown runs. However, Gardner Minshew will start in Week 3 against the Ravens.

Minshew has come in relief of Richardson in both games now and will start for the first time in 2023 on Sunday. He was 19-of-25 for 171 yards and a touchdown against the Texans. The veteran has started 24 career games for the Jaguars, Eagles, and next, the Colts.

The Rams may yet face both starters with no changes to their schedule of quarterbacks. Whether Minshew would be a tougher player to defend at this point in their careers remains to be seen, but Baltimore will be seeing him in Week 3.

We should have more insight into Burrow’s injury status after the Bengals release their Friday practice report.