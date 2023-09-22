Rams Reacts: Fan confidence through the roof after first 2 games

The Los Angeles Rams are 1-1 two weeks into the season, and while they are coming off a Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, fan’s feelings about the team are overwhelmingly positive as 98% of fans saying that they are confident in the direction of the team, up 10% from when the question was asked at the beginning of the season.

It’s easy to understand why the fan base feels this way, as the Rams got an underdog win at Seattle in Week 1, and so far have been the only team to remotely hang with San Francisco through three games. It comes down to more than just simply the win-loss record though.

The Rams are only 3-point underdogs to the Bengals in Week 3, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles looks vastly improved on offense, with head coach Sean McVay changing and adapting his philosophy to improve and produce more explosive plays. Matthew Stafford is throwing the rock deep again and Kyren Williams is leading the league in touchdowns from scrimmage.

However, what is most impressive is the recent job by general manager Les Snead and the scouting department. Many criticized the Rams for going into the season with so many young players starting, but only two weeks into the year, LA looks to have hit the jackpot through the draft.

The rookies have completely taken over with wide receiver Puka Nacua leading the way and playing like a future superstar. Left guard Steve Avila has completely shored up the offensive line, with Brian Baldinger recently calling him “rookie gold”. Byron Young has a sack in each of his first two games and Kobie Turner had been steady in the middle with potential to grow. Even rookie punter Ethan Evans is off to a great start with a 51 yard punt average. Not to mention what the Rams may get out preseason darling CB Tre Tomlinson, who hasn’t played a ton of regular season minutes yet.

The youth movement has been a big help in setting up LA for the future, and allows the team to go into next season with a bunch of starters on rookie deals for the next two-three years. That keeps cap space open for the team, which LA expected to have over $50 million dollars free for next year, and will allow the Rams to go after some big name players in free agency in 2024 to compliment this already surprisingly strong roster.

Fans also think that a lack of preseason reps have caused rust in some teams to start the season and it’s hard argue when you see teams like the Chargers and Bengals with no wins going into Week 3. This is something that the Rams actually haven’t seemed to have much problem with this year, getting off to a strong start early, at least on offense.