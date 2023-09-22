Random Ramsdom: What have you thought of Tutu Atwell so far?

As always thanks for checking out today’s links! Even if I forget to type it, always appreciative to have you stop by! Today’s lead will feature Tutu Atwell who has really seemed to impress the Los Angeles Rams and their fans so far. He’s off to a solid start. McVay gave a press conference recently and one of the topics is Mr. Atwell. McVay says something like he’s fun player to be around (as well as the compliments you’ll see below. Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell has been a fun player to watch too! I think he’s got a cool nickname to boot.

How do you think Tutu’s been doing so far? Do you expect him to be a starting receiver the rest of the year? Or heavily involved as long as he is healthy?

We have a pretty interesting stat from J.B. Long below (you can cheat and just click that link too). Please comment on anything you’d like and have a great Friday!

“What I appreciate about a lot of the guys on this team is that they just put the work in,” McVay said. “And then they’ve earned opportunities and really they allow us to be able to do certain things.” Atwell’s grade from Pro Football Focus has jumped up to 77.2, behind only Nacua and Stafford on the Rams’ offense. His 5-9, 165-pound frame will likely hinder his performance as a blocker throughout his career, but McVay has found ways to give him snaps despite that deficiency. “He’s a guy who can play all over the formation,” McVay continued. “He’s getting a bunch of different targets in a bunch of different locations and it’s not exclusive to the deep speed that he possesses.” McVay’s attitude towards the receiver is one that clearly takes into account the strides Atwell has taken and the principles that he so frequently preaches. On a team with few solidified starters during camp, Atwell has earned every bit of this opportunity. “I’m really happy for Tutu,” McVay concluded.”

LIVE: Between the Horns — Evaluating the season so far + revisiting SB LVI memories ahead of MNF against the Bengals. https://t.co/uRqK3A4EBL — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 22, 2023

Bengals vs. Rams Injury Report: Burrow and Nacua get DNP; Ossai goes full (cincyjungle)

“The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams held their first game week practice Thursday, where quarterback Joe Burrow was present. However, Burrow did no practice, according to the official injury report. Reporters at practice noted that Burrow just stood around for the most part during the open media session, so it appears he was just a bystander, even though he had pads and a helmet on. Burrow himself invoked Marvin Lewis with a “we’ll see” on his Week 3 playing status. Another Joe present for practice was third-year defensive end Joseph Ossai, who has yet to play in the regular season after injuring his ankle in the preseason finale. Ossai was able to practice fully today after getting three limited sessions in Week 2 before being inactive vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Look for him to play Monday night.”

LIVE: #RamsHouse Press Conference with QB Matthew Stafford ahead of MNF matchup against the Bengals. https://t.co/Xqr286HQwL — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 21, 2023

“While the Rams are showing up, we have been cautioning fans all along that this LA Rams team, bursting with young players on the Rams roster, will have good games and not-so-good games. So far, even while the team is getting great results on multiple fronts, the Rams’ secondary is still getting better. What do I mean? Well, for starters, the LA Rams defensive backs have yet to get an interception. We believe that will happen as some point this season. But just check out what LA Rams reporter J.B. Long has uncovered on the topic:

The @RamsNFL are the 4th team since at least 1950 to have 800+ total yds and 50+ pts scored with 0 turnovers forced on defense through 2 games.



2 of previous 3 won Super Bowl.



(Per @NFLResearch & reads like an @AndrewSiciliano special.) https://t.co/eUGvA5y03N — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) September 20, 2023

Not only is that some pretty obscure trivia, but it is incredibly positive for the Rams potential success this season.”