Random Ramsdom: How will you remember Cam Aker’s time in LA?

Hey thanks for checking out some links today! You probably heard the news that Cam Akers has been traded. I am assuming a lot of Los Angeles Rams fans will say “good riddance” and move on. Next man up, I get that. I’ll also offer this. Here are the Super Bowl highlights from the Rams victory which Akers was a part of. I couldn’t find the highlight on the X, but if you click that link above, and go to about the 13 minute and 50 second mark, you’ll see Akers take the ball on a second and two. He converts a first down, which then sets the Rams for a first and goal. It was a big play at the time because it set LA up to take some shots to the endzone, which they did, and it eventually won them the game.

Thank you for your time in LA, Cam. I know it may not have gone as you expected or as anyone expected, but you helped the Rams bring home a Super Bowl. Thank you. How will you remember Cam Akers’s time in LA?

Thank you LA Rams for the opportunity of a lifetime ! Next chapter — Cam akers (@thereal_cam3) September 20, 2023

“Rams coach Sean McVay on Monday conceded that the club has visited with “a handful of teams” about a trade for Akers. “That’s the direction that we’re headed,’’ McVay said then. And now the direction that Akers is headed is north, to Minnesota, where Alexander Mattison is locked in as the No. 1 running back ... and where maybe Akers can solve his issue of being “confused.’’ The Rams were pretty transparent here, as Akers was a healthy scratch going into Sunday’s Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, with McVay having called the deactivation in the “best interest” of the team.”

We have agreed to a trade with the Vikings. pic.twitter.com/0OfvrplcBU — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 20, 2023

“What we were trying to do is we were trying to be able to get a completion to where we kicked the field goal beforehand with the opportunity to be able to . . . if we had hit that deep in-breaking route, it really would’ve worked out the way that we wanted to,” McVay said. “We were going to try to kick a field goal once we got into field goal position to then be able to kick an onside and try to give ourselves the real opportunity to win the game. By the time it got down to it, [I] didn’t anticipate that in-cut that we hit Puka [Nacua] running that long and just said, ‘Alright, go ahead and kick the field goal.’ [I] felt like it was an opportunity to be able to not leave Matthew [Stafford] susceptible to an unnecessary heave to the end zone and get an opportunity for our field goal operation. The initial goal was to try to get a two-for-one to where you end up getting into field goal range a little bit earlier with some of the play selections that we had and then ultimately be able to try to have an onside kick to then be able to go try to compete to tie or win the game. Apparently, [Rams V.P. of communications] Artis [Twyman] told me there’s a lot of people in Vegas pissed off about that decision. I clearly was not aware of that stuff.”

“No, I’m not kidding. Puka Nacua has been setting NFL records with his hot start in the NFL. Without veteran Cooper Kupp back on the Rams roster for at least the next two weeks, the Rams expect a lot more from Nacua in the month of September 2023. Nacua is pretty good, no matter how you look at it Just how good is he? Just check out what he’s done in his first two games so far in 2023:

Puka Nacua currently has more receptions (25) than Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill.



More receiving yards (266) than Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams.



More first downs (13) than Ja’Marr Chase, AJ Brown, and Ceedee Lamb.



More yards per game (133.0) than Jaylen Waddle and Mike… pic.twitter.com/kNZFype612 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 19, 2023

Even after the return of Kupp, it is hard to imagine that Nacua will suddenly fall off the radar to a cameo appearance of one to four targets per game. While that has happened in the past on the Rams offense to receivers who lined up alongside Kupp, none showed as much ability to connect with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford so quickly and effectively before.

How good has #Rams rookie WR Puka Nacua been?



• On pace for 213 catches (NFL record is 149 by Michael Thomas)



• On pace for 2,261 yards (NFL record is 1,964 by Calvin Johnson).



Safe to say: Sean McVay got himself a serious steal in the 5th-rounder out of @BYUfootball. pic.twitter.com/s17LTHpDJB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 20, 2023