Can the Giants stop 49ers and Christian McCaffrey?

The New York Giants head to Levi Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a Thursday night clash. San Francisco is coming off a divisional win against the Los Angeles Rams, while New York is fresh off of a 21-point rally and comeback win against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers are currently a 10.5-point favorite over the Giants, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. We have been using Tallysight to get our picks in each week, so sign up at Tallysight for submitting your own bets.

This was a pretty easy decision for me, I am taking San Francisco hard in this game. The Giants almost lost to, what some are considering, the worst team in the league last week, a game in which the defense struggled against the run, giving up over 150 yards to James Connor and the Cardinals. While they were able to sneak out a win at the end, a repeat of that defensive performance will make this game get out of hand quickly against the league’s currently leading rusher Christian McCaffery, who has 268 yards on the ground and two touchdowns to go with it.

The New York Giants have a star running back of their own in Saquon Barkley, however after an ankle sprain against Arizona, he looks to be out at least the next three weeks. Given that I don’t think New York will be able to stop the Niners offense, and the fact that they will be without their best player in Barkley, I am taking the 49ers to cover the spread and win the game.

I am also taking the over in this game too, as both teams scored over 30 points last week, but I’m more so going with the over because I think the 49ers could trample the Giants defense so badly, that this turns into a blow out type score.