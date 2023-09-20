Cam Akers traded to the Minnesota Vikings

After being a healthy scratch from Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers has been traded to the Minnesota Vikings for a swap of 2026 draft picks. Los Angeles will receiver a future 6th round pick for Akers and a 7th.

Akers had a fall out with head coach Sean McVay last season, which saw the running back almost traded, however, it seemed the two were able to work out their differences as he was welcomed back to the team and finished out the 2022 season strong.

Trade: Rams are sending RB Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings for a swap of 2026 draft picks, per sources. pic.twitter.com/d79HmNT00u — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2023

The story changed this week after reports of him not adhering to the culture set by McVay caused him to be benched for Kyren Williams. It was later confirmed by the Rams coach that the team was looking to trade Akers and that he would not again be rejoining the team whether they found a trade partner or not.

It looks as though they have and Akers will be reunited with previous Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who took over the Minnesota head coaching job after the LA’s super bowl 2021-22 season.