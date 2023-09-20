Random Ramsdom: Did Brock Purdy struggle against the Rams?

Did Brock Purdy struggle in his Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Rams? That’s the question posted by quarterbacks coach Tim Jenkins in one of his latest YouTube videos.

Jenkins, who spent 2013 training camp with the St. Louis Rams and now has a YouTube channel and trains quarterbacks, has been breaking down some of the lesser understood concepts of playing the position and I think has some fascinating insights that I wouldn’t have ever known otherwise.

In his latest video, Jenkins highlights some of Purdy’s best plays in the 49ers 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, but also some of his worst. Both of his bad plays were inaccurate overthrows, cause for concern given how imperative it will be for Purdy to make those in the playoffs, assuming that the 49ers make it that far.

Watch the video and let me know in the comments if you agree with the analysis and if you think that Purdy was one of the main reasons why San Francisco won. Or if you think it’s more of a matter of L.A. losing.