Rapoport: Cooper Kupp to see specialist, likely to miss season opener

After a setback with his hamstring injury, Kupp is hoping to identify root cause of the issue

By JB Scott
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp is likely to miss the team’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. LA will exercise caution with their star receiver according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport also indicated that Kupp will travel to Minnesota to meet with a “body specialist” as he hopes to identity the root cause of his hamstring issues. The veteran initially pulled his hamstring a month ago, but then was absent from practice this week. Head coach Sean McVay agreed that it was “fair to say” Kupp had a setback with his hamstring just a week after returning to practice.

