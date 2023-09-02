Rapoport: Cooper Kupp to see specialist, likely to miss season opener

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp is likely to miss the team’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. LA will exercise caution with their star receiver according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

While there has been no firm word on Cooper Kupp’s status, exercising caution for Week 1 is the likely outcome. It’s a long season and putting him on the field early at less than 100% doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/JpXpTrYS97 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2023

Rapoport also indicated that Kupp will travel to Minnesota to meet with a “body specialist” as he hopes to identity the root cause of his hamstring issues. The veteran initially pulled his hamstring a month ago, but then was absent from practice this week. Head coach Sean McVay agreed that it was “fair to say” Kupp had a setback with his hamstring just a week after returning to practice.