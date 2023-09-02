Random Ramsdom: Can Van Jefferson be a #1 receiver if Cooper Kupp misses time?

Happy Saturday! We made it. Maybe you have a three day weekend you are enjoying, and if you are working then hopefully some Los Angeles Rams news and links can help pass the time.

Do you think Van Jefferson is capable of taking a game over in the absence of Cooper Kupp? I think I say that I have never seen Jefferson take over a game the way I have seen Kupp or other top end receivers take over. I will say that I think Van belongs in the NFL, he’s a solid receiver and I hope the best is yet to come for him in a Rams uniform.

Hopefully Kupp doesn’t miss any time, but we’ll find out. Please comment on anything you’d like and have a great day!

“According to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, “Without Kupp, Van Jefferson would step into the No. 1 receiver role, while Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua would become Nos. 2 and 3. Depth receiver Ben Skowronek would likely play more on special teams this season than in the offense.” Rodrigue added that McVay has also “praised” veteran Demarcus Robinson. The Kupp news is a huge blow for the Rams, however, and just as big a disappointment for fantasy players who locked him down early in drafts this summer. “He got a little muscle strain,” McVay told reporters. “So we’re kind of taking it day by day with him. ... I would probably call it a setback, I think it’s fair to say.”

“Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams won’t be on the field in Week 1 as he continues to recover from last year’s torn quad. Head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged Friday on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR that Adams will miss the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10. “It’s gonna be after the start of the season; we’re not gonna push him,” Carroll said. Adams suffered the injury in Week 1 last year after just 15 snaps against the Denver Broncos, during which he compiled three tackles, a QB hit and a pass defended — a pretty eventful quarter-plus of work. Missing Week 1 will mark a full calendar year Adams has been absent. Given his injury history — missing 11 games the previous three campaigns (2019-2021) — the Seahawks are smart to take it slow with the do-it-all safety.”

Rams sign DB Duke Shelley to active roster: https://t.co/PKpXdFJKEP — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 1, 2023

“Shelley, 26, is entering his fifth NFL season and has started 11 games, appearing in 41 total across four seasons. The Raiders signed him back in March but he was cut this week as Las Vegas trimmed its roster down to 53. Shelley came into the league as a sixth-round pick by the Bears in 2019 and has one career interception with 84 total tackles and 12 passes defensed. In 11 games (five starts) with the Vikings last year, he had one interception and a career-high eight passes defensed.”

“Brett’s a guy that’s got a lot of production, over 90% for his career,” McVay said. “And I think he’s done it for a while. [I] thought Chase [Blackburn] and coach [Jeremy] Springer did a great job of kind of vetting a lot of the different possibilities.” Maher made headlines last postseason for a rancid performance in which he made a single extra point on five attempts. It’s a harsh reputation to shake, but McVay seems confident that cohesion is the key to finding success this time around. “It’s good to be able to get him out there today and get acclimated,” McVay said. “You don’t take for granted … the kicker, but the snap and the hold and those three really developing a continuity and rapport is important. “I was really pleased with the way the operation looked in day one.”