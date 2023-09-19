Cam Akers is generating interest from several teams, according to report

The Los Angeles Rams are actively trying to trade former second-round pick, running back Cam Akers. Akers was a surprise healthy scratch last week for the matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. According to a report by Jordan Schultz, several teams have checked in with the Rams on Akers.

Sources: Several teams have checked in with the #Rams about a potential Cam Akers trade - including the #Buccaneers, #Ravens, #Raiders and #Browns - among others.



It’s still possible Akers gets released (salary reasons), but the team is actively shopping him and he’s more than… pic.twitter.com/ZZ3KZJJIvD — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 19, 2023

Schultz mentions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, and Cleveland Browns as potential destinations for Akers. Out of those teams, the Ravens and Browns make the most sense as they are two teams that have dealt with injuries to the running back position this season.

On Monday Night Football, the Browns seemed to lose Nick Chubb for the season. While Jerome Ford will be the featured back going forward, Akers would give the Browns some depth. Meanwhile, the Ravens lost JK Dobbins to an achilles injury in Week 1. They seem to like Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, but Akers could potentially be someone who could carry the load in that offense.

It’s clear that there are some teams around the league who still believe that Akers is a talented player who can help them.

Given Akers’ salary, there’s still a very likely possibility that at the end of the day, the Rams running back gets released and is able to choose his destination. A team may not want to give up draft capital and take on his salary.

This will be a situation to monitor over the next day or two. Either direction the Rams decide to go here, whether it’s trade or release, they need to figure it out quickly. This isn’t something that the team will want lingering and becoming a distraction as the Rams get ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.