PFF Grades & notes from Rams’ loss to NFC West rival 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams made a valiant effort this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers, but ultimately came up just short in the NFC West divisional clash. The final score was 23-30 and LA moves to 1-1 on the season with the Cincinnati Bengals next up on Monday Night Football.

The Rams offense played well in the first half before losing steam in the second. LA was outscored 6-13 over the final two quarters.

These were the top individual performers in terms of PFF grades as the dust settles on the Week 2 matchup.

Top five grades on offense:

1 - Puka Nacua, WR: 81.0

The Rams rookie receiver finished with 15 receptions for 147 yards on 19 targets and continued his incredible NFL debut. It remains to be seen whether Nacua can keep up this pace or has a significant role in the offense once WR Cooper Kupp returns from injury, but he’s checking all the boxes you want to see from him.

The sky is the limit for the former BYU receiver.

2 - Ronnie Rivers, RB: 72.1

Rivers only played four snaps on offense. He did not record a carry in the official box score; however, PFF grades plays that were cancelled out via penalty and Rivers had an impressive run that was called back due to offensive holding. He also hauled in one reception for four yards.

3 - Tutu Atwell, WR: 69.7

Compared to last week, it was a relatively quiet day for Atwell. He caught seven passes for 77 yards on nine targets. There was a deep reception where he couldn’t get his feet down in bounds late in the game, though it’s 50/50 whether Matthew Stafford maybe led him too far out of bounds. Either way it was a tough break for LA’s offense.

4 - Kyren Williams, RB: 64.8

Williams was credited with two dropped passes and received a grade in that facet of 29.8. One of those drops turned into an interception on the box score for Stafford and came in a crucial moment in the game. It’s notable that Williams finished with an 83.5 pass blocking grade on 10 such snaps.

The second-year back had 14 carries for 52 yards, six receptions for 48 yards (10 targets) and two total touchdown scores.

#Rams Matthew Stafford throws an INT after the WR drops it.



Nice grab by #49ers Isaiah Oliver.pic.twitter.com/Xb2pbCjnjB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 17, 2023

5 - Ben Skowronek, WR: 64.8

Other notes on offense:

Matthew Stafford was the sixth graded player on offense and finished with an overall grade of 63.2. He was credited with two big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays on 60 drop backs. The veteran finished 34 of 55 (62% completion) for 307 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and a passer rating of 67.8.

Stafford regressed from his “elite” grade of 91.1 from a week ago.

Top five grades on defense:

1 - Kobie Turner, DT: 79.5

The rookie defensive tackle impressed on 28 snaps. He recorded a single pressure on 19 pass rush attempts and had two stops in the run game. Turner did miss a tackle on three opportunities.

2 - Christian Rozeboom, WLB: 74.4

Rozeboom surprisingly graded out better than Ernest Jones (60.5), but Jones is in no danger of losing playing time to Rozeboom.

3 - Aaron Donald, DE: 73.0

You don’t often see Aaron Donald miss tackles, but he whiffed on his only opportunity. He affected the game with two total pressures on 28 pass rushing opportunities, but by the star’s usual standard this was a relatively quiet outing.

4 - Jonah Williams, DE: 70.0

5 - Bobby Brown, NT: 69.1

Overall it was a solid performance by LA’s defensive line after many wondered whether they could hold up against a potent San Francisco rushing attack. They were the strongest unit on the defense in Week 2. Williams recorded four stops in the run game. Brown forced a pressure on just 11 pass rushes.

Other notes on defense:

Veteran safety John Johnson played only four snaps (technically was a starter) and missed a tackle on only two attempts. He earned an overall grade of 25.1 in limited action.

Corners Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick had a rough day in coverage with grades in that facet of 30.0 and 36.2, respectively.

Durant - four receptions allowed on six targets, 75 yards, passer rating of 109.7, and one pass defended

Kendrick - two receptions allowed on five targets, 13 yards, passer rating of 47.9, and two penalties