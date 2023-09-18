Random Ramsdom: Joe Noteboom was hurt in matchup against 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in Week Two of the NFL season. Read about some winners and losers from the game here. The Rams had a lot of positive moments but one not so positive moment was the loss of Joe Noteboom. I am sure that there is more to it than just Noteboom getting hurt, but it did seem like the offensive line was not the same when he left. Hopefully the injury is not serious or at the very least, hopefully the Rams do not lose more lineman and have a repeat of last year.

What have you thought of the Rams offensive line so far? I’ve been impressed. Today only made me think this team is better than I had projected but we’ll see. 15 games to go until the next phase of the season. Please comment on anything you’d like and thanks for checking out some links today!

WR Puka Nacua has broken the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie in their first two games with 20. #PukaNation @AsapPuka pic.twitter.com/nrSK4BEcqi — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) September 17, 2023

“SEPT 17 NOTEBOOM INJURED Los Angeles Rams starting right guard Joe Noteboom was forced to exit the team’s Sunday matchup with the 49ers. Noteboom walked off of the field under his own power but has yet to return. He was replaced by Tremayne Anchrum and is currently questionable to return. SEPT 17 AKERS DEACTIVATED The Los Angeles Rams will be without running back Cam Akers as they are set to host NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. According to a report from Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, Akers was deactivated on Sunday as rumors of a trade continue to swirl after he rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in the Rams’ Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Other Rams inactives include running back Zach Evans, guard Kevin Dotson, tackle Warren McClendon and defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson.”

"I'm excited to be able to go forward with these guys in the right way." pic.twitter.com/JGz0CWua1u — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 17, 2023

“Najee Harris (2021), Saquon Barkley (2018), Roy Helu (2011) and Don Looney (1940) each had a 14-catch game as a rookie. One week after he recorded 10 catches for 119 yards in his NFL debut, Nacua — with his 10th catch Sunday — broke Earl Cooper’s record, set in 1980, for most receptions by a player through his first two games. On the next play, Nacua broke the 100-yard receiving mark, becoming the first player to record 10 receptions and 100 receiving yards in each of his first two NFL games. According to Elias Sports Bureau research, Nacua is now one of four players in NFL history to record 100 or more receiving yards in each of his first two NFL games, joining Looney (1940), DeSean Jackson (2008) and Will Fuller V (2016).”

“Matthew Stafford threw a pair of interceptions as the Rams struggled to find offense in the second half, suffering their first loss of the young season in front of a 49ers friendly crowd at SoFi Stadium. Stafford completed 34 of 55 passes for 307 yards and a touchdown. Stafford’s interceptions led to 49ers field goals on the ensuing possessions. Rams running back Kyren Williams had 52 yards and a touchdown in 14 carries. Williams also caught a touchdown pass. Brett Maher kicked a 38-yard field goal — his third of the game — as time expired. Brock Purdy completed 17 of 25 passes for 206 yards and Christian McCaffrey had 116 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.”

LIVE: #RamsHouse Press Conferences with HC Sean McVay + QB Matthew Stafford following today's matchup against the 49ers. https://t.co/ijStmKdgYo — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 17, 2023