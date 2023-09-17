Puka Nacua makes history, shatters NFL record for catches through 2 games

The L.A. Rams had high hopes for rookie Puka Nacua going into the season because he had such a strong performance in OTAs and training camp, but nobody could have seen this coming this early: An NFL record for most receptions through a player’s first two career games.

Not just a record for a fifth round pick, but for any rookie receiver. Puka is playing so far above his draft position that not only does it look like he should have been a first rounder, he’s making a case as the best rookie receiver in the entire NFL.

WR Puka Nacua has broken the NFL record for most receptions by a rookie in their first two games with 20. #PukaNation @AsapPuka pic.twitter.com/nrSK4BEcqi — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) September 17, 2023

Nacua has caught 12 passes for 116 yards against the San Francisco 49ers, a week after he had 10 catches for 119 yards against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. That’s 22 catches for 235 yards before the end of his second career game. Nacua didn’t even reach 200 yards during his freshman or sophomore seasons in college and it may not take him long to have more single season yards in the NFL than he had with BYU last year at 625 in nine games.

The previous record was 19 catches, held by the 49ers Earl Cooper in 1980. That 43-year old record has now been broken against the 49ers.

The record for receiving yards through two games is held by Anquan Boldin, who had 279 in 2003.

This game isn’t over yet.