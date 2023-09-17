Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, Week 2: Quarter 4 Game thread for Rams fans

The Los Angeles Rams are losing to the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 20-17 at the start of the fourth quarter.

LA started the half with the ball on offense. Joe Noteboom seemed to get banged up during the drive. The series would stall out around the 50 yard line so LA punted the ball to the 49ers. The Rams defense forced a three and out on the 49ers so they punted it back to the Rams.

The Rams were again driving with about 4 minutes remaining in the quarter, but on a pass intended for Kyren Williams, Williams tipped the ball in the air. The 49ers picked off the deflected pass, setting them up to take a lead with any score.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers were able to secure a field goal to give the 49ers a 20-17 advantage. Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford were not able to respond and punted the ball back to the 49ers. This gave Purdy and Kyle Shanahan a chance to open this game up.

We go to the fourth quarter.

