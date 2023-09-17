Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, Week 2: Quarter 3 Game thread for Rams fans

The Los Angeles Rams are tied with the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 17-17 after the second quarter.

The 49ers started the quarter in field goal range. Brandon Aiyuk, who had returned to the game from injury, caught a pass to set up the 49ers with a 4th and two. Sean Mcvay would successfully challenge the ruling on the field and the play would be overturned. SF settled for the a field goal to further their lead to 10-7.

Matthew Stafford would lead his playmakers, such as Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua, on a highly productive drive resulting in a Williams receiving touchdown. The game was tied 10-10 with amble time remaining in the half.

SF had the ball, but LA forced them to punt. Stafford again marched his playmakers down the field, and Tutu Atwell made some clutch catches for LA. The Rams were in the red zone as the half hit the two minute warning. Williams punched in his second touchdown of the game and after a successful extra point and the Rams led 17-10.

The 49ers had the ball and were out of timeouts, but still were able to set up a first and goal with 11 seconds remaining. With one second remaining on the one yard line, Brock Purdy would successfully quarterback sneak into the end zone.

The game is tied 17-17 and we go to the third quarter.

