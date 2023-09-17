Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers, Week 2: Quarter 2 Game thread for Rams fans

The Los Angeles Rams trail the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 7-3 after the first quarter.

The game opened up with LA kicking off to SF. Brock Purdy and his offense took the field for their first drive of the day. The 49ers fairly quickly found themselves within field goal range. Brandon Aiyuk converted a third down, but was also injured on the play, temporarily stopping the game. Christian McCaffrey would cap off the drive with an impressive rushing score. SF took a 7-0 lead.

LA was able put together a productive drive but settled for a field to make the score 7-3. Almost immediately after the Rams had scored the 49ers were once again in field goal range after another terrific run by McCaffrey.

We go to the second quarter with the Rams trailing 7-3.

Check our our third quarter game thread!