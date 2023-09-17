Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Game thread

The Los Angles Rams are a surprising (to some) 1-0 to start the season. Their California rival, the San Francisco 49ers are also 1-0. Here’s our how to watch guide! The winner of this game will take the lead in the NFC West. There are still plenty of games to go, but in a season that only consists of 17 games every game is worth a ton. Especially when you play against your own division.

The Rams will seem to be without Cam Akers. It will be interesting to see if LA will try to rely on Kyren Williams or what the rushing attack will look like without Akers. The 49ers have a lead back in Christian McCaffrey, and you can expect the 49ers to lean heavy on their true feature back.

Deebo Samuel and Aaron Donald have plenty of familiarity. Brock Purdy will be seeing Donald for the first time. If this game is close, then expect it to be physical. If this game is a blowout, then still expect this game to be physical. This game will be a test for both teams and we’ll see which one passes.

