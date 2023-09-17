Rams trying to trade Cam Akers again, per report

The Los Angeles Rams are trying to trade Cam Akers and will make him inactive against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, according to a report by FOX’s Jay Glazer in Week 2. This would be the second time in less than a year that the Rams have tried to trade Akers and made him inactive, with L.A. attempting to do so before the 2022 deadline, unsuccessfully. Head coach Sean McVay didn’t do much to hide the fact that he and Akers were on separate pages, but the Rams never got an offer that would have allowed them to part with the 2020 second round pick and he stayed with the team.

Akers even rushed for over 100 yards in each of the last three games of the 2022 season.

The Rams turned to Kyren Williams in key moments for their Week 1 win over the Seahawks, but gave Akers 22 carries. He had just 26 yards on those plays.