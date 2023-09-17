 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Random Ramsdom: NFL fines Aaron Donald and DK Metcalf for hits last week

Aaron Donald fined $16k by the NFL

By Kenneth Arthur
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

NFL fines Rams’ Aaron Donald $16K for roughing QB Geno Smith, whose on-field exclamation lives on

The NFL fined Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald $16,391 for roughing Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in last week’s season-opening 30-13 Rams win, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Saturday.

If you’re thinking “Oh my God,” at the thought of being penalized that amount of money, Smith had a similar reaction when he saw the All-Pro tackle barreling toward him. The only difference is his exclamation came from a place of understandable fear, considering there wasn’t a soul in position to stop Donald as he sped through a gap in the second quarter Sunday:

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf Fined for Cheap Shot Hit on Rams Defender

The latest wave of NFL discipline included a pair of fines for Seahawks star DK Metcalf following the receiver’s controversial actions during the team’s 30–13 Week 1 loss to the Rams.

The NFL fined Metcalf $10,927 for unnecessary roughness stemming from a cheap shot on Rams defensive back Akhello Witherspoon late in the game, the league announced Saturday. Metcalf also received an additional fine of $10,927 for the 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he drew for the hit moments later.

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...