Random Ramsdom: NFL fines Aaron Donald and DK Metcalf for hits last week

NFL fines Rams’ Aaron Donald $16K for roughing QB Geno Smith, whose on-field exclamation lives on
The NFL fined Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald $16,391 for roughing Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in last week’s season-opening 30-13 Rams win, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Saturday.
If you’re thinking “Oh my God,” at the thought of being penalized that amount of money, Smith had a similar reaction when he saw the All-Pro tackle barreling toward him. The only difference is his exclamation came from a place of understandable fear, considering there wasn’t a soul in position to stop Donald as he sped through a gap in the second quarter Sunday:
Geno Smith yelling "OH MY GOD" as Aaron Donald sprints at him (r @Brook_Weber) pic.twitter.com/Azk1XN9FTn— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 10, 2023
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf Fined for Cheap Shot Hit on Rams Defender
The latest wave of NFL discipline included a pair of fines for Seahawks star DK Metcalf following the receiver’s controversial actions during the team’s 30–13 Week 1 loss to the Rams.
The NFL fined Metcalf $10,927 for unnecessary roughness stemming from a cheap shot on Rams defensive back Akhello Witherspoon late in the game, the league announced Saturday. Metcalf also received an additional fine of $10,927 for the 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he drew for the hit moments later.
The NFL fined #Seahawks WR DK Metcalf $10,927 for unnecessary roughness – decking #Rams DB Akhello Witherspoon away from the play, incensing coach Sean McVay – and another $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct a short time later in last week’s opener.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 16, 2023
