Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals opening odds: Can LA win Super Bowl rematch?

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road again to play the Cincinnati Bengals, with the Rams opening up as 7.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Both teams are meeting for the first time since LA won Super Bowl LVI.

Despite coming off a 30-23 loss to the 49ers, Los Angeles has put up quite a fight with their young team through the first two games. Even without All-Pro Cooper Kupp, LA has looked quite promising on offense with young playmakers like Tutu Atwell, Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua. Nacua has lit the NFL world on fire with a blazing start to his professional career.

.@RamsNFL WR Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) recorded 15 catches today, the most receptions by a rookie in a single game in @NFL history.



Nacua now has 25 receptions on the season, the most-ever by a player in his first two career games, surpassing Earl Cooper (19 in 1980). — NFL345 (@NFL345) September 17, 2023

Atwell finished second on the team behind Nacua with seven receptions for 77 yards. Through two games, Atwell has 13 receptions for 196 yards. The Louisville product has notably stepped up in Kupp’s absence following a lackluster start in LA. In the running game, Williams performed well with Cam Akers inactive. Williams was a dual threat, catching six passes for 48 yards and a touchdown while rushing the ball 14 times for 52 yards, adding this score on the ground shortly before halftime:

Cincinnati has struggled mightily through the first two games of the season. Joe Burrow followed up a career-worst performance in Week 1 by nearly leading the Bengals to a comeback win over the Ravens. Cincy lost 27-24 in their home opener. While Burrow wasn’t able to rebound completely against Baltimore, one of his top targets was able to put together a stellar showing after a dismal showing in the season opener.

A week after recording zero receptions, wide receiver Tee Higgins bounced back in a big way with eight catches for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His second touchdown of the afternoon got the Bengals back within three points.

Who do you trust more this week? Will the Bengals find a way to avoid dropping to 0-3 in front of their home crowd? Will Puka Nacua’s dominance as a rookie continue in Cincinnati? I expect the Rams to continue putting up the points. This young team is making a believer out of me which is why I have them upsetting the Bengals despite the game being a must-win for the reigning AFC North champs.

My pick is for the Rams to go over the spread and squeak out a tough matchup over a desperate Bengals squad. Who are you betting on in Week 3? Let’s discuss in the comments!