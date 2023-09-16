Week 2 Sunday NFL Picks: Can Jaguars hold off Chiefs to start 2-0?

Aside from the Rams playing the 49ers, which Week 2 Sunday game are you most looking forward to watching?

Perhaps the most thrilling matchup of the day will be a playoff rematch between two teams expected to be big players in the AFC. Kansas City opened the 2023 NFL season with a one-point loss to the Lions. Their schedule doesn’t get any easier as they travel to Jacksonville in hopes of avoiding an 0-2 start.

Both teams duked it out in the Divisional Round which ultimately went to the Chiefs on their way to winning Super Bowl LVII. While KC’s pass catchers suffered from butterfingers in the opener, Calvin Ridley and company didn’t as the Jaguars came back to defeat the Colts in Week 1. Jacksonville has their sights set on a Lombardi Trophy following a surprise playoff run last season. Patrick Mahomes versus Trevor Lawrence? Sign me up!

The Jaguars host the Chiefs at 10 AM PT.

Despite playing at home, the Jaguars are 3.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook and my picks for Tallysight are shown below.

There are plenty of intriguing matchups on the docket including Packers at Falcons, Raiders at Bills, Chargers at Titans, Giants at Cardinals, Commanders at Broncos and the Jets minus Aaron Rodgers on the road against the Cowboys. A crucial divisional matchup takes over Sunday Night Football with Dolphins at Patriots.

Which Sunday game are you most looking forward to?