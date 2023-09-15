 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sean McVay gives important updates on Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua

The Rams expect to have Puka Nacua against 49ers and think Cooper Kupp could return at soonest possible time

By Kenneth Arthur
NFL: Los Angeles Rams Minicamp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams delivered good news for two wide receivers on Friday, as head coach Sean McVay said that Puka Nacua is likely to be available on Sunday against the 49ers and that Cooper Kupp could return as soon as eligible. That would be in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which would be an ideal return date to get back L.A.’s number one receiver and the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year.

The Rams listed Puka Nacua as questionable after he missed practice on Thursday with an oblique injury, but McVay says that Nacua should be able to play against San Francisco on Sunday. Nacua exploded on the scene in Week 1, gaining 119 yards in his debut NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is likely to keep looking Puka’s way against the 49ers and this should put less pressure on L.A.’s other receiving weapons.

