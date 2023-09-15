Rams vs. 49ers prop bets: Week 2’s best props for individuals

The Los Angeles Rams (+7.5) dominated last week in all three phases and if they are able to take down their arch-rival San Francisco 49ers (-7.5) this weekend they might dominate the headlines for the entire week. The Rams are currently 7.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, and in order for them to pull out a major win this Sunday they will need to have some big games out of their skill position players.

Cooper Kupp is already out and now Puka Nacua is fresh off missing practice yesterday due to an oblique injury.

Here are some of the prop bets you can find at DraftKings Sportsbook for the game.

Matthew Stafford, over/under 222.5 passing yards

Last week, Stafford’s yards prop was set at 223.5 and he finished at 334 yards. This week, he has a prop set one yard lower against a team that absolutely stifled the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kenny Pickett. Even still, Pickett went for 232 in a blowout.

Stafford has gone over this number seven of his last ten starts. Furthermore, Stafford has gone over that number in every game he’s played against the 49ers in his career except for just one. With the way the Rams ran the ball last week, the only chance they have of beating this Super Bowl contender is through the air in all likelihood. Take the over here with Stafford.

Tutu Atwell, 100+ receiving yards

Atwell went from 119 yards receiving last week in a game where he was used all over the field. The Rams simply put will struggle against the 49ers if they can’t test the back end of their secondary. That is where Tutu comes in. Atwell was motioned all game long against the Seahawks last week. It wasn’t just to get him free releases but it was also to create chaos as defenders tried to redirect.

Atwell clearly has a great rapport with Matthew Stafford. This one seems tough to predict against the 49ers defense but the odds are great for someone who just did it in his first game starting with Stafford at quarterback. Atwell is going to be a big key to victory on Sunday so look for the Rams to get him going downfield even if it takes until the 2nd half like last week.

Cam Akers, over/under 32.5 rushing yards

Akers had 13 carries for 16 yards last year while playing the 49ers. Following last week’s disappointing outing, Akers’ yards per carry average is below two. To make matters worse, Akers has a 2.95 yards per carry average per our own Blaine Grisak in the months of September and October. It’s very unlikely Akers breaks out in this game.

There’s a pretty good chance the Rams struggle to run the ball again in this one but not because of a team selling out to stop it. No, the 49ers are just that good against the run. Pro Football Focus graded the 49ers fifth in run defense not to mention Akers only received 28 snaps versus Kyren Williams’ 53. Due to those two things and the potential of trailing in this game against a tough team I do not see enough there to think Akers goes over that number, take the under.

Christian McCaffrey, over/under 64.5 rushing yards

McCaffrey went for 152 yards on the ground last week against what many expected to be a very stout Steelers defense. The 49ers running back should go over the 64.5 rushing yards easily against a Rams defense that allowed Kenneth Walker III to go for 64 on 12 carries last week for the Seahawks before they completely abandoned the run.

McCaffrey has never gone under for this prop against the Rams in his career and all three games against the Rams has has had an over five yards per carry average. The last time he lined up against the Rams, McCaffrey went for 94 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown as well as a receiving and passing touchdown. Expect Kyle Shanahan to utilize his favorite weapon and the most dangerous player on the field Sunday in full force. Take the over here.

Brock Purdy, over/under 7.5 rushing yards

The Rams secondary did a great job covering a dynamic trio of Seahawks receivers last week and holding them under a combined 80 yards. This week, they have another tough test and Brock Purdy will likely have success through the air. However, you cannot discredit Purdy’s mobility as a quarterback.

Purdy had three carries for 20 yards last week in Pittsburgh. The Rams defense while great in coverage last week, struggled until later in the game to get pressure on Geno Smith. While Smith may have been hesitant at times to take off out of the pocket, Purdy won’t be and it makes that 7.5 prop look like a no-brainer. This is after all his first time seeing Aaron Donald across from him. Take the over for Purdy rushing here.