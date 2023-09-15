Random Ramsdom: See which player Kyle Shanahan compares Puka Nacua to

Sports and football have moments of ironic humor. For example it’s really funny (to me) hearing coaches talk about opposing teams. There is respect, admiration and usually a coach will point out a player or two, as many as they want, and praise each players for their feats and accolades.

Later that same coach will go to their own team and say (in so many words): “You know that player? Ya, I want to ruin their day.” We’ve watched Hard Knox or played when we were younger. We know that players and coaches don’t always have the nicest things to say about other players and coaches. Especially opposing players and coaches. When talking to the media it’s one thing, when talking to your team it’s another.

So check out what Kyle Shanahan had to say. Do you think he gives a fair description of the Rams players? What do you think he says to his own team about these same players?

Please comment on anything you’d like and try to take it easy. It’s Friday.

“With Cooper Kupp out, the Rams are forced to turn to some new faces at wide receiver. The former second-round pick had a coming out party last week when he caught six of eight targets for 119 yards. His speed will test the 49ers defense. That’s his best trait, according to Shanahan: “Tutu is as fast as anyone. He’s one of those premier play-action top-level guys. Everyone in this type of offense, ours, theirs, play action offense, they really want a guy like that. You can tell that’s why they took him. He’s premier at that. When you look at Nacua, he’s a very tough physical football player. He reminds me a lot of [WR] Jauan [Jennings]. He’s going to get after it on every play. The game’s not too big for him. And when you can put those guys in the right spots, and you’ve got a quarterback like they do, it can be pretty lethal.” Nacau is a Day 3 pic, much like Jennings. He’s also a bigger-bodied wideout, at 6’2. He also went over 100 yards against the Seahawks. The Jennings comp is an apt one as both players are the type that make the difficult catches over the middle and are more of the “box out” type of wide out, as opposed to a speedster like Atwell. Stafford is quite the step-up in class for the 49ers after facing Kenny Pickett, a quarterback who looked out of his depth.”

.@j_fuller4's "the guy you want to be like, the guy you want to model your game after." pic.twitter.com/PV9JaNRcNK — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 14, 2023

“Sean McVay doesn’t like to talk about it. Neither does Kyle Shanahan, even though it’s his 49ers on the winning side. San Francisco has eight consecutive regular-season victories over the Rams, who host the Niners again on Sunday in a meeting of 1-0 teams. Even if those defeats all pale in importance to Los Angeles’ narrow 20-17 win over San Francisco in the NFC championship game in January 2022, four years of rivalry losses to a good friend’s team are an obvious — if unacknowledged — thorn in McVay’s side. “I think the biggest thing is they’ve been a great team,” McVay said. “It’s been challenging, and we’re going to do our best to come away with the result we’re hunting up. ... The previous games — every single week is a new entity. Every single year is a new year. One thing that hasn’t changed is they’re a great team again, and we’ve got a great challenge.”

LIVE: #RamsHouse Press Conferences with DL Aaron Donald, DC Raheem Morris, + OC Mike LaFleur ahead of our home opener vs. the 49ers. https://t.co/qm9dOckT1F — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 14, 2023

“I really can’t speak for everybody else’s, but my part was just effort,” Metcalf said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “And play after play, just 100% effort, it wasn’t just there like it’s been in the past. So, I know that’s one thing I’ve got to clean up. And just playing as a team. When something goes wrong or adversity hits, we just can’t start pointing fingers or just looking around for somebody else to make a play or just to have an answer. Can’t look for the coaches. . . . I can’t tell you. I think it’s just an inward experience, a lack of preparation on my part. Just got to do a better job preparing during the week and knowing my job.”

"Watching the full circle of leadership come to life on Sunday is what we're about." pic.twitter.com/BxS0mbNQIj — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 14, 2023

“While Nacua was a hot name in dynasty circles this summer, few likely expected the fifth-round rookie to deliver that kind of production in his NFL debut. The BYU product exploded out of the gates, tying Tyreek Hill for most targets (15) in Week 1, while leading all rookies in receptions (10), receiving yards (119) and expected points added on targets (+7.9). Nacua is just the fourth player in NFL history to finish with 10 or more receptions and over 100 receiving yards in his debut (Keke Coutee, 2018; Anquan Boldin, 2003; Sid Blanks,1964).”