Puka Nacua missed Rams practice on Thursday with oblique injury

L.A. Rams receiver Puka Nacua burst onto the scene last week with a 119 yards and 10 catches in his first game as a pro, but he could be in danger of missing Week 2 against the 49ers due to a potential oblique injury.

While originally mentioned to be banged up with a rib injury after the Seahawks game last Sunday, head coach Sean McVay added that he expected Nacua to be fine for this week’s matchup against San Francisco. However, things may have changed Thursday evening as Nacua was held out of practice with an oblique injury per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rams’ WR Puka Nacua did not practice today due to an oblique injury.. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2023

Not much has been said about the injury yet, or the severity, but Los Angeles fans are collectively hoping it’s just a precautionary maintenance move rather than anything more serious, especially with the Rams already missing All-Pro Cooper Kupp, who will be out until at least Week 5 on IR.

Without Nacua, LA would be going into the game against the division rival San Francisco 49ers with Tutu Atwell, Van Jefferson and DeMarcus Robinson as their top three receivers, along with veteran Tyler Higbee at tight end to help as well.