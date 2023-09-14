The Minnesota Vikings, coming off a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head to the east coast to play the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. Kirk Cousins had a solid game against the Bucs, throwing for 344 yards, with 150 yards going to his star receiver Justin Jefferson. Philadelphia got a 25-20 win, that came down to the wire in New England.

The Eagles are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Vikings, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

We have been using Tallysight to get our picks in each week, so sign up at Tallysight for submitting your own bets. What I think is troubling for Minnesota was their lack of run game behind Alexander Mattison, who was only able to tally 34 yards against an average Buccaneers defense. It seemed like the Vikings were really feeling the loss of former running back, and current New York Jet, Dalvin Cook.

The Eagles boast one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, along with a stellar defensive backfield that includes Darius Slay. For that reason, In my opinion, I would take Philadelphia to cover the spread and win the game. The Vikings were only able to muster 17 points against the Bucs, and I think Jalen Hurts shows why he was the MVP runner up last year, torching the Vikings secondary and covering the 6.5 points. My guess is that this will be a double digit win for the Eagles, but Cousins and Jefferson can put points on the board in chunks as well, which is why I am also taking the over in this one.