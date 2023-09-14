Rams fans discuss: What do you want to see from Sean McVay’s plan vs. 49ers?

The Los Angeles Rams are trying to stop an eight-game regular season losing streak to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Coming off of a 30-13 road win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, the Rams are flying high on the emotions of proving doubters wrong, but the bigger test comes in Week 2 against Kyle Shanahan.

Apart from the 2021 NFC Championship game, Sean McVay hasn’t beaten Shanahan since 2018. It’s time to put the mic on you, the fans, and ask: What do you want to see Sean McVay do differently or have his team execute properly this Sunday against the 49ers?

It could be getting the run game going. It could have something to do with the Raheem Morris defense. What do you think that the Rams will need to do, above all else, in order to beat the 49ers on Sunday?

Let us know in the comments and discuss with other Rams fans before the next game.