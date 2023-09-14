Random Ramsdom: Chris Long really believed the Seahawks would beat LA, didn’t you?

Hey, thanks for checking out today’s news and links. We’ve got a few pieces for your consideration. The big news surely is whatever is going on or not going on with Stetson Bennett. Sean McVay wants us to respect his privacy and we should. People will speculate though. Myself included.

In other news Matthew Stafford reportedly being all set to be on the Netflix show “Quarterback” is neat. It’s the football season, there is plenty of news! Great to have some NFL football back. Like it or not, they are the best of the best when it comes this sport. NFL might be the best of the best when it comes to pure entertainment too.

We’ve got some some interesting quotes by former Los Angeles Rams great, Chris Long. He ponders if this team can be competitive for the year, would the team have benefited by a hard reset? He really thought the Seattle Seahawks would’ve beaten the Rams, did you?

Please comment on any topic you’d like and let us hear from you! Have a solid day!

“I don’t know what they want to do this year,” Long said on Monday’s edition of The Rich Eisen Show. “We overestimate how much teams are like ‘I’m going to be good or I’m not going to be good and we’re going to punt on this season.’ I’ve said for a long time that the Rams should be hitting the reset button, but if they can be competitive with (the Seahawks), who knows?” Long was “overconfident” that the Seahawks would take down the Rams, but said that McVay’s “great” coaching helped pull off the upset. Additionally, there were a couple of players that Long was surprised by. “Those two young receivers, Tutu (Atwell) and (especially Puka) Nacua from BYU in the fifth round—I mean this guy is a legit player,” Long said. “These two guys had a great game and they didn’t even run the ball.” Perhaps the most viral moment of the game was when Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was pressured by Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, and yelled ’oh my god!’ Long described the play as if “Aaron popped out of a closet” and stated that the future Hall-of-Famer “still looks great” in the relatively unknown defense. “(Donald’s) playing with a bunch of guys that you hadn’t heard of, as (Seahawks receiver) DK Metcalf said he hadn’t heard of them (before the game) either,” Long said. “But they’re playing good ball, they have better second-level guys than you would probably think and they’re well coached.”

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/NFI QB Stetson Bennett — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 13, 2023

“The Los Angeles Rams (1-0) host NFC West rival the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) in a heated matchup. Matthew Stafford and Co. have their home opener at SoFi Stadium after putting a beatdown on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. The Rams held the Seahawks offense to 180 yards in the win. Among the other teams that had large victories in their season openers were the 49ers, who put a thrashing on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Steel City. Brandon Aiyuk had a 129-yard day and was responsible for both of Brock Purdy’s touchdowns in the victory. Not to mention Drake Jackson had three sacks. Which team will carry its momentum from a big Week 1 win?”

“McVay was adamant about not sharing any details on Bennett’s condition or status, repeatedly saying that he didn’t want to disclose anything and keep it all in-house. “Not going to really have any follow-up information or anything that I’ll give in that regard,” he said. McVay did specify that this is unrelated to Bennett’s shoulder injury. “No, and that’s all I’m going to say and I really hope that you can please respect my wishes in regards to keeping that in-house,” McVay said. “I understand you have a job to do, but there’s certain things that I think are a little bit bigger and more important and out of respect for the particulars and specifics, want to be able to keep it in-house and that’s where I’d like to leave it, please.”

Just gonna leave this here. pic.twitter.com/6LxUbRC1GG — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 13, 2023

“To put it politely, the Seattle Seahawks passing defense was bad last week against the Los Angeles Rams. They allowed Matthew Stafford to pick up 334 whilst completing 24 of his 38 passes. Additionally, Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell were each able to pick up 119 receiving yards while ripping off multiple chunk yardage plays. Seattle’s pass defense was shaky last year and they struggled mightily when it came to preventing big plays so seeing this continue into this season is extremely concerning. Seeing as it is only Week 1, it is fair to wonder if those are flukey numbers or a sign of more to come this season.”