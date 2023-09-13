 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams put Stetson Bennett on Non-Football Injury list

Rookie quarterback sat out Week 1 with shoulder injury

By Venie Randy Soares
Los Angeles Rams v Denver Broncos
Stetson Bennett placed on the Non-Football Injury List
Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

In a surprising move, The Los Angeles Rams have placed quarterback Stetson Bennett on the NFL’s Non-Football Injury list. The Georgia rookie sat out L.A.’s Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks with a shoulder injury and it was speculated that his injury was bad enough to force the Rams to put him on the Injured Reserve List.

Bennett had won the role as backup quarterback in training camp position battle with Bret Rypien. His shoulder injury came up suddenly right after final roster cuts.

Head Coach Sean McVay didn’t go into details, but he was cryptic about any possible detail, telling the press that the designation was unrelated to the shoulder injury.

“Not going to really have any follow-up information or anything that I’ll give in that regard,” McVay said, “... that’s all I’m going to say and I really hope that you can please respect my wishes in regards to keeping that in-house. I understand you have a job to do, but there’s certain things that I think are a little bit bigger and more important and out of respect for the particulars and specifics, want to be able to keep it in-house and that’s where I’d like to leave it, please.”

According to NFL rules, players that are placed on the NFI List after making the roster/final cuts, must sit out a minimum four weeks and at the teams discretion, the players full salary may be withheld.

Expect the Rams to add a quarterback this week.

